Arizona man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter charged with manufacturing bullets

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to gunman in the mass shooting at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas is being charged for illegally manufacturing armor-piercing bullets.

Douglas Haig faces a charge of manufacturing and selling armor-piercing ammunition while not being licensed to do so.

Haig said in a press conference Friday that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.



Haig met Stephen Paddock at a Phoenix gun show in the weeks before the Oct. 1 shooting at the Las Vegas Route 91 Country Music Festival that killed 58 people.



The sale was later completed at Haig's home in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa.



Haig was named as a "person of interest" in the investigation.