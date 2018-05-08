Arizona woman sues Red Lobster after getting E. coli infection

“This is, however, our largest E. coli outbreak since 2006 when we had an outbreak associated with spinach,” said Rigler. More than 200 people were infected that year.
“Right now the federal government is conducting a lot of traces back to find out if they can identify exactly where that lettuce was contaminated, was it at the farm, was it in a processing plant,” Rigler said.
So far, state health officials say until the all clear is given, don’t take any chances and steer clear of romaine lettuce.
“It’s possible we’ll be able to call a close to this outbreak soon, but we need to keep monitoring for the next ten or so days to make sure we don’t identify any additional cases,” said Rigler. “If you don’t know where your romaine lettuce came from, don’t eat it. Once this outbreak is cleared, we will work with the federal government to make the announcement.”
Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix reached out to Styles and her attorneys for comment on the suit but have not heard back.
Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix also reached out to Red Lobster who provided this statement:
“The health and safety of our guests is important to us, which is why we take food safety very seriously. Since this is an open legal matter, I can’t share any additional information at this time.”
