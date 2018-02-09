Armed man robs California 7-Eleven store, breaks into own car after leaving keys inside

SAN DIEGO - A man armed with a shotgun robbed a City Heights, California 7-Eleven store Friday morning but had to break into his own getaway car after he apparently left his keys inside.



San Diego police said the armed robbery happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. local time at the 7-Eleven store in the 4100 block of University Avenue.



Police said the gunman demanded money from the clerk and left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.



When he went to the parking lot, the gunman noticed that he left his keys inside his car. After smashing a window to unlock a door, the man drove away.



Police are asking the public to look out for a gray 4-door sedan with a broken driver's side window.