Ohio deputies say 8-year-old boy shot little sister multiple times

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio - The Ashland County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 8-year-old boy allegedly shot his sister, who is 4-years-old.

According to deputies, it happened on Saturday at their home in Hayesville Village.

The little girl was taken to the hospital for multiple gunshot wounds and is currently listed in stable condition.

The boy was removed from the home, and their mother is now in custody. She has not been formally charged.

It’s unclear if the shooting was intentional or accidental.