At least 40 cars and semis involved in accident on Michigan expressway

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation says 40-50 cars and semis have been involved in an accident on I-94 in Jackson County, located about 80 miles west of Detroit.

According to an MDOT traffic map, the crash appears to be on Westbound I-94 at Race Rd., exit 147 between Ann Arbor and Jackson.

It's currently unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Blackman-Leoni Public Safety are responding to the crash scene.

Westbound I-94 is currently closed at the accident site.