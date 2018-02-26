Attorney for former Parkland school resource officer is defending his response to the shooting

An attorney for the former school resource officer at the Florida high school where 17 people were killed this month is defending Scot Peterson's response to the Parkland shooting, saying in a statement Monday that allegations Peterson failed to act appropriately are "patently untrue."

"Let there be no mistake, Mr. Peterson wishes that he could have prevented the untimely passing of the seventeen victims on that day, and his heart goes out to the families of the victims in their time of need," the statement from Joseph DiRuzzo III says. "However, the allegations that Mr. Peterson was a coward and that his performance, under the circumstances, failed to meet the standards of police officers are patently untrue."