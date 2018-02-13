Deputies: Baby without car seat falls out of SUV in Florida, hit by truck

Fair
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 1-year-old Florida boy was struck by a truck after falling out of a moving SUV on Monday in Jacksonville, according to deputies.
Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a traffic crash at Arlington Road and Lillian Road just before 4 p.m. on Monday.
Crews are responding to Arlington rd and Lillian Rd for an Auto vs pedestrian....R27 has called a trauma alert on scene— MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) February 12, 2018
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that a 1-year-old fell out of a moving SUV and was hit by a vehicle traveling behind it.
According to WFTV, the SUV was turning right when the rear door on the left side opened and the infant fell out.
That's when a truck traveling behind the SUV hit the 1-year-old.
#JSO Traffic Homicide is working a traffic crash at Arlington Rd/Lillian Rd. Toddler fell out of a moving vehicle and was hit by a vehicle traveling behind it. #JAX #Jacksonville— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 12, 2018
"She (the driver) had four kids with her," JSO Sgt. Donald Washington told WFTV. "Her 4-year-old daughter was in the front seat. She had her two nephews and her son in the back seat."
The baby was not in a car seat, but deputies say the mother claims the boy was wearing a seatbelt, according to WFTV. The baby was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
