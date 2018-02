BALTIMORE - Students at a school in N.W. Baltimore got quite the treat, and the internet can't get enough of it.

Last week during a Black Heritage Program at Gwynns Falls Elementary principal Nikomar Mosley performed a vibrant step routine for his student body. Mosley is a member of historical black fraternity Omega Psi Phi, which traditionally performs step routines as part of the black Greek culture.

Mosley said he did the routine so his students could see him in a different light.

The performance has racked up more than a million views and thousands of shares on Facebook.