Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Biden welcomes Obama to the White House for portrait unveiling

Joe Biden, Barack Obama
Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama shake stand together on stage during an event about the Affordable Care Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 5, 2022. Former President Barack Obama's presidential portrait will be unveiled at the White House in a Sept. 7, 2022, ceremony hosted by President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Joe Biden, Barack Obama
Posted at 8:12 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 08:13:20-04

For decades, presidents and first ladies have invited their predecessors back to the White House for the unveiling of their presidential and first lady portraits.

But during the presidency of Donald Trump, the tradition was interrupted.

On Wednesday, after a longer-than-expected wait, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will have their White House portraits unveiled at a ceremony hosted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

For President Biden, it’s an opportunity to pay homage to his two-time running mate when he campaigned for vice president.

“Over the course of their eight years together in office, a close partnership between the two men grew through the highs and lows of the job and of life,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “President Biden and Dr. Biden are honored to have former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama back to the White House for the unveiling of their portraits, which will hang on the walls of the White House forever as reminders of the power of hope and change.”

The last time such a ceremony was held was in 2012 when the Obamas welcomed former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush.

“President Bush, his cabinet, his staff, many of you who are here today, went out of your ways -- George, you went out of your way -- to make sure that the transition to a new administration was as seamless as possible,” President Obama said at the 2012 ceremony.

Whether Biden would host such a ceremony for Trump remains unclear. Jean-Pierre declined to answer whether Biden would do such a ceremony for his predecessor.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!