Billionaire, philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr. has died at age 80

Family of Republican presidential candidate and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, (L-R) daughters Liddy and Mary Anne, mother Karen and father Jon Huntsman Sr. look on during a primary night rally at the The Black Brimmer on January 10, 2012 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
The Huntsman Cancer Institute as confirmed the death of Jon Huntsman Sr., a Utah billionaire and philanthropist.
No further details were immediately available, according to FOX13 in Salt Lake City.
Hunstman was 80 years. He donated more than 1 billion dollars to charity throughout his life, and funded the institute, which focuses on cancer research.
Huntsman was the only American to ever receive the Armenian Medal of Honor, Fox13 reports.
