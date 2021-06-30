Breastfeeding Olympians allowed to bring babies to Tokyo

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian basketball player who is breastfeeding her infant daughter has won in her quest to bring the baby to the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee says nursing mothers will now be allowed to bring their babies to Tokyo.

The move comes after Kim Gaucher made an emotional plea via Instagram to have her 3-month-old daughter Sophie travel with her to the Games.

The 37-year-old said the IOC was forcing her to decide whether to skip the Olympics or spend 28 days in Tokyo without her daughter.

The IOC had stipulated that no family could travel to Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It announced Wednesday that the stance had been reversed.

Gaucher called it "the right decision for women in sports."

According to the Associated Press, Gaucher's husband informed her of the IOC's decision while she was in Florida training.

According to Reuters, who first reported the news, they must stay in approved hotels.

Organizers did not say how many athletes the decision would impact and whether caregivers would accompany the young children.