Brigham and Women’s Hospital to begin first human trials of nasal vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease

Brigham and Women’s Hospital announced Tuesday that it would begin the first-ever human trials of a nasal vaccine to prevent and slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD).

“Over the last two decades, we’ve amassed preclinical evidence suggesting the potential of this nasal vaccine for AD," said Howard L. Weiner, MD, co-director of the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at the Brigham. "If clinical trials in humans show that the vaccine is safe and effective, this could represent a nontoxic treatment for people with Alzheimer’s, and it could also be given early to help prevent Alzheimer’s in people at risk.”

The trial will be comprised of 16 people between the ages of 60 and 85 years old who have early, symptomatic Alzheimer's, the hospital said.

They will receive two doses of the nasal vaccine one week apart.

"The phase I trial’s primary objective will be to determine the safety and tolerability of the nasal vaccine," the hospital said in a press release. "The research team will also measure the effect of nasal Protollin on participants’ immune response, including its effects on white blood cells, by examining cell surface markers, gene profiles, and functional assays."

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that as many as 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer's Disease in 2020. There is currently no cure for the disease.