Bright light and loud sound heard throughout Michigan

(WXYZ) - Scripps affiliate WXYZ in Detroit is receiving many news tips about a bright flash of light and loud noise that has been heard throughout southeast Michigan.

Reports are coming in from Ypsilanti Township to Clarkston to Grosse Isle.

RELATED: VIDEOS: Meteor in the sky over Michigan

At this point, it cannot be determined what caused it. However, the National Weather Service has issued a tweet saying it was a meteor.

Some people have posted videos to YouTube.

If you have any photos or video, please send it to news@wxyz.com and include how you would like to be credited.

Jeez, just saw a big flash and then a huge boom. Meteor over SE Michigan. — Kevin Rupp (@LabratSR) January 17, 2018

Freaky bright flash in the sky...must be a meteor. To cold for lightning...both cameras picked it up. pic.twitter.com/4SpnL9s8la — ;) (@MelTXD) January 17, 2018

VIDEO: A meteor (or something) just landed in Detroit/Windsor area a few minutes ago, seeing reports that it shook houses. (📷: IG/moorethrottle) pic.twitter.com/q8XSCG9JVr — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 17, 2018