Bull captured after morning stroll in Las Vegas

A bull was on the loose in the area of Martin Luther King and Washington Boulevards in Las Vegas.

Scripps station KTNV in Las Vegas has been following the situation closely.

The bull was safely wrangled after nearly roaming the streets for two hours.

The City of Las Vegas says an animal control team is taking the bull to a livestock vet to get checked out and then Horsemans Park to be housed until they can get it back to its owner or find it a new home.