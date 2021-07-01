Watch
NewsNational

Actions

California sets date for recall election targeting Newsom

items.[0].image.alt
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
California Governor Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Newsom is at risk of being on the recall ballot without his party ID – Democrat – next to his name. Newsom's campaign is suing the Secretary of State, whom he appointed, after they failed to file paperwork on time. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
California Recall
Posted at 5:59 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 17:59:57-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that threatens to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

The date was set by the state's lieutenant governor after election officials certified that enough valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot.

According to the Associated Press, the recall is a "result of a political uprising driven by widespread angst over coronavirus orders that shuttered schools and businesses."

Republicans haven't won a statewide race since 2006, the AP reported.

The election in the nation's most populous state will be a marquee contest with national implications, watched closely as a barometer of the public mood heading toward the 2022 elections when a closely divided Congress again will be in play.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!