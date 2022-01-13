Can Congress do anything to fix insulin prices?

Kathy Sego knows the frustration of having to pay hundreds of dollars a month for insulin.

Her 25-year-old son, Hunter, has diabetes.

The average cost for Hunter’s vial of insulin is around $350.

“When Hunter started getting insulin, it was anywhere from $90-100 a vial,” Kathy said. Nationwide, the price of insulin has more than tripled over the last 20 years.

Hunter needs at least three vials per month.

The money for the insulin comes out of Kathy's wallet until they meet their insurance deductible.

To pay for the insulin, Kathy sets aside $800 a month from her salary. She also uses her vacation time to go to countries where insulin is cheaper.

“We took a trip to Canada,” she said.

When her son realized how expensive insulin was a few years ago, he tried to ration it, endangering his health.

“He felt so guilty for the cost of him to live,” Kathy said.

ADDRESSING THE COST

The high cost of insulin isn’t necessarily new but the effort to limit costs is a rather new priority.

Twenty states and the District of Columbia have taken action to cap the cost of insulin in recent years.

Colorado was the first state to cap out-of-pocket costs at $100 per month.

Sego lives in Indiana, which has no such law. That's why she wants Congress to step in.

STALLED EFFORT

There was an effort to cap insulin prices in the Build Back Better bill but that legislation has stalled.

“We have done a lot of outreach to members of Congress,” said Lisa Murdock, who is with the American Diabetes Association. She says insulin users shouldn’t lose hope.

The plan to cap insulin costs at $35 a month nationwide is still being negotiated. She still believes it could pass this year.

“The American Diabetes Association has generated over 21,000 outreaches to Congress through the last month,” Murdock said.

As for Kathy, she hopes something changes soon. Meanwhile, she is planning her next international trip.

“We need to figure out when we can get over the border," she said.