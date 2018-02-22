Car crashes into Ohio home after driver ran through stop sign, leaving behind a large hole

PARMA, Ohio - Police in Parma, Ohio say no one was injured when a car crashed into a home early Thursday morning.
The driver drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Twin Lakes Drive and Thornton Drive around 1 a.m. and went up a driveway crashing into the house. The car went into a large window and was left hanging partially inside the living room of the home.
Parma police said they had one person in custody, but a few others were able to run away from the crash.
The people living in the home were home at the time.
No other information was available.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.