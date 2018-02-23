Car rams security barrier near White House, building on lockdown

A car rammed a security barrier at the White House Friday afternoon, the US Secret Service reported.

The driver of the car was immediately apprehended by the Secret Service. The agency reports that no law enforcement officials were injured.

Following the incident, the White House was placed on lockdown.

More on this as it develops.

BREAKING: An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018