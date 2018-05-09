The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was simply trying to warn Americans about the dangers posed by ticks and the diseases they spread. Instead, they ended up unintentionally ruining some of their followers' appetites.
Tick-borne illnesses are on the rise, so the CDC has been pushing Americans to check for ticks after spending time outdoors. On Friday, the agency reminded its followers just how small those the pests can be, tweeting two photos of a poppy seed muffin.
"Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo?" the CDC tweeted.