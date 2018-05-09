The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was simply trying to warn Americans about the dangers posed by ticks and the diseases they spread. Instead, they ended up unintentionally ruining some of their followers' appetites.

Tick-borne illnesses are on the rise, so the CDC has been pushing Americans to check for ticks after spending time outdoors. On Friday, the agency reminded its followers just how small those the pests can be, tweeting two photos of a poppy seed muffin.

"Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo?" the CDC tweeted.

Ticks can be the size of a poppy seed. Can you spot all 5 ticks in this photo? Learn how to prevent tick bites. https://t.co/ATtrY7YFoS pic.twitter.com/gBm4tw2qmf — CDC (@CDCgov) May 4, 2018

A close look at the muffin showed that some of the black flecks in the muffin did, in fact, have legs — causing many followers to feel queasy.

Ugh I will never be able to eat poppyseed again — Matthew Martin (@hyperplanes) May 4, 2018

Poppyseeds will never crunch quite the same again. — Sage Blackwood ❄ (@urwalder) May 5, 2018

Some followers had a better sense of humor about the tweet.

Can't get tick bites if you're biting them pic.twitter.com/AHTnmUcLGu — That guy from that thing. (@jayc4life) May 4, 2018

I suspect there’s a key-lyme joke here somewhere! 🤣 — ° (@grantmichaels) May 4, 2018

On Sunday, the CDC apologized for forever ruining poppy seed muffins for some — but maintained its warning about the seriousness of tick bites.

Sorry we ticked some of you off! Don't let a tick bite ruin your summer. Protect yourself: https://t.co/zT2cMR2kKW. — CDC (@CDCgov) May 7, 2018

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.