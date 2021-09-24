Ceremonial groundbreaking for Obama library set for Tuesday

Former President Barack Obama will take part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for his presidential library on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Barack and Michelle Obama will be joined by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The library is being built on Chicago's South Side in Jackson Park.

"We have worked with people who care about this place as much as we do, harnessing the collective talent of the South Side and together we put the voices of this community at the heart of our project," Obama said in a video message Friday.

He added the library will result in a "vision for the future."

The center will sit on 19 acres and include a museum, public library branch, athletic center, children’s play area and a test kitchen, according to The Associated Press.

Construction on the library began in August following years of legal battles. Environmentalists sued to protect the park from being developed. The park is also part of the National Register of Historic Places, which led to federal reviews that were completed this year, according to the Chicago Tribune.

