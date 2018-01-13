Chelsea Manning files to run for Senate in Maryland

Chelsea Manning, who was convicted of leaking sensitive military information and whose prison sentence subsequently commuted by President Obama, has filed to run for a Senate seat in Maryland.

The Washington Post, was the first to report the filing.

Manning, then known as Bradley Manning, was responsible for a 2010 leak of highly classified documents to WikiLeaks.

Manning is challenging the seat held by Sen. Ben Cardin, who is currently serving his second term.

