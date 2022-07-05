Chick-FIl-A testing 'express' drive-thru line for mobile orders

Chick-Fil-A said that it’s testing an “express drive-thru” at some locations that allows customers to go through a dedicated lane for mobile orders.

Chick-Fil-A said customers can choose a restaurant location on the mobile app and, if available, select “Drive-Thru Express” as the destination and then place an order. When they arrive at the restaurant, they follow signs to the express lane, and use the app to scan a QR code in the dedicated lane, Chick-Fil-A said.

The restaurant chain said its traditional drive-thru and dining areas will remain open at these restaurants.

The express lane has shown to decrease the wait time significantly since guests have already ordered and paid ahead in the app, the restaurant said during its testing.

“The express drive-thru lane is a game-changer for our busy customers and our Team Members,” said Jonathan Lassiter, a senior integration leader on Chick-fil-A’s Service and Hospitality team.

“The lengthiest part of our drive-thru ordering process is the brief wait to get your order taken,” Lassiter added. “The express lane cuts down ordering and payment time significantly, granting customers access to greater speed, ease and convenience when they want it most.”