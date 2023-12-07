Chicken fried rice recalled for potential Listeria

WASHINGTON — Garland Ventures has recalled nearly 14,000 pounds of chicken fried rice due to potential Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

We’re told the recall affects “Chicken Fried Rice Diced Chicken Meat with Vegetables and Rice in a Savory Soy Sauce” made on Nov. 10. They bear the lot code “WK10CFR” and a “best if used by” date of Nov. 10, 2024.

The products’ USDA mark of inspection includes “EST. P-31993” as the establishment number.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the issue during testing, the USDA explains.

No reactions were reported.

Those who purchased the affected products are instructed not to eat them. Instead, return them or throw them away.

Anyone with questions may connect with the USDA at 888-674-6854 or MPHotline@usda.gov.