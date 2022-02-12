Children's nightgowns recalled due to burn hazard

Children's nightgowns that were sold exclusively on Amazon have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the AllMeInGeld children’s nightgowns do not meet federal flammability standards and pose a risk of burn injuries.

Nearly 4,000 of the nightgowns were sold in sizes 3T through 9.

The nightgowns came in various colors and patterns.

Consumers are asked to throw the nightgowns away or return them for a refund.

"Consumers who purchased the garments from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform and provided prepaid mailers to return the products for a full refund," the CPSC said.

The nightgowns sold for about $16.