Chipotle offers BOGO deal for hockey fans on March 2

It's safe to say everyone is a fan of a great deal. And for those who are also hockey fans you could score one from Chipotle on Friday.

Chipotle is offering a Buy One Get One deal to all hockey fans who show some team spirit during Hockey Weekend Across America.

If you visit your local Chipotle wearing your favorite hockey jersey Friday, March 2, the chain will set you up with a BOGO deal for one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos.

The promotion is only good from 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at participating Chipotle locations, according to the fine print on the company's website.

For complete details, click here.