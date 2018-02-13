Florida mega church pays, seeks to help former Outback server fired after accusations of not tipping

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Tamalyn Yoder says Christ Fellowship in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is back in her good graces.

"The church did reach out to me, they have been wonderful," said Yoder.

It's a far cry from Friday night when Yoder told Scripps station WPTV in West Palm Beach the church ordered $735 of food for delivery. The restaurant was running late — so the church sent a volunteer to pick up the food.

"We ended up getting stiffed on a tip and that made me mad," she said.

She posted her frustration on social media. A friend then called the church to complain. The church said a volunteer picked up the order and didn't know about its policy on tips.

"They reconciled the whole situation."

People across the nation have offered their thoughts on Facebook and Twitter -- from whether people should tip on carry out orders, to whether she should have been fired. But church leadership contacted Yoder directly.

"They gave me more than a 20 percent tip and I am so thankful for that."

Her message to all customers.

"Fifteen percent should be a minimum of dining in, unless the service is absolutely horrible. Any type of tip counts for to-go, take-out, carry-out, because we are still only making $5 an hour server minimum wage."

Outback Restaurant says they fired Yoder because she posted on social media about a customer, which they say is against company policy. She is now looking for a job and a car, which she says the church is trying to help with.