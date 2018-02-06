National Historic Confederate monument vandalized in Nashville cemetery
10:31 AM, Feb 6, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A National Historic Confederate monument, located in a cemetery just south of downtown Nashville, was found vandalized.
The large monument is located along Confederate Circle in Mount Olivet Cemetery, located between Fesslers and Spence Lane.
According to their website, the remains of seven Confederate generals are buried in or around the circle.
Vandals came and painted on the Confederate Monument at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. This is just some of the vandalism with others containing profane language against Nazis and the South. @NC5pic.twitter.com/zmtdrp9bm6