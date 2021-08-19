Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Alabama has exceeded its net total available ICU beds amid surge in COVID-19 cases

items.[0].image.alt
Julie Bennett/AP
East Alabama Medical Center nurse Harvard Graham checks fluids for a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Opelika, Ala. Just as in other places across the country, a surge in infections linked to Thanksgiving is now filling up beds at the hospital. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
ICU COVID-19
Posted at 1:22 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 13:22:40-04

The state of Alabama says it has surpassed its net total for available ICU beds as the more contagious delta variant strain of COVID-19 continues to spread.

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Hospital Association reported Wednesday night that there were "negative 29" intensive care unit beds available in hospitals statewide.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, the "negative 29" figure represents the net total of reported ICU patients in the state compared to the number of staffed ICU beds.

While the figure does not necessarily mean that every single hospital in the state has a full ICU, it represents the considerable strain the state's health care system is under amid the latest spike in COVID-19 cases.

"We've never been here before. We are in truly now in uncharted territory in terms of our ICU bed capacity," Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson told WFSA-TV in Montgomery on Wednesday.

The Advertiser reports that some hospitals in the state are likely housing more ICU patients than they have the capacity for by shifting emergency room space into ICU beds.

Across the state, Alabama reported 2,723 COVID-19 hospitalizations — a number that has been rising.

"Yesterday was the worst until today," Williamson told the Advertiser.

U.S. health officials have maintained that the current spike in COVID-19 cases is largely avoidable, as vaccines remain highly effective in preventing hospitalizations and death from the delta variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 99.99% of those who have been vaccinated have avoided a severe or deadly COVID-19 infection.

According to Bloomberg, Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates of any state in the U.S., having distributed enough vaccines to only cover about 40% of its population. Mississippi is the only state who has distributed fewer vaccine doses per capita.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub