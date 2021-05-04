Biden to outline next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Tuesday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to roll out the next stage of the U.S.'s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan — a plan that prioritizes walk-in appointments at local pharmacies and pop-up clinics to make vaccinations easier for those who have not yet gotten the shot.

In remarks on Tuesday, Biden will set a new goal for his vaccination effort — to have 70% of the U.S. adult population to have at least one shot, and to have 160 million adults to be fully vaccinated by July 4.

As of Tuesday, the CDC reports that 56% of the adult population has one shot of the vaccine, and about 105 million adults are fully vaccinated.

The Biden administration will also tell states they will begin changing how COVID-19 vaccine shots are allocated, in response to some states showing a lower demand.

The administration had been sticking to a strict by-population allocation, but as demand for the coronavirus vaccines has dropped nationwide, some states are turning down part or all of their weekly dose allotments.

Arkansas officials declined their entire weekly share last week, according to the Washington Post.

The weekly allocations will still be determined by adult population, however states had been allowed to carryover unordered doses week-to-week in case they needed them in the coming weeks.

Some states have been leaving a significant number of unordered doses the last few weeks as demand drops.

It appears the White House will now put weekly unordered doses into a kind of federal holding place where states can ask for more depending on their local demand for vaccinations.

The administration's new plan will also focus heavily on working with states and national pharmacy chains to encourage walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccines to make it easier for those who want to get vaccinated. The administration will also deploy community pop-up clinics to meet Americans where they live.

Biden will also allocated $250 million to community-based organizations, $250 million to state and local governments in the hopes of distributing more vaccines. He will also allocate $130 million to "improve vaccine education and information, and reduce health disparities in under-served communities."

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give an update Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET.