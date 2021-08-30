Cincinnati-area judge orders doctors to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin

A Cincinnati-area judge is ordering doctors at a nearby hospital to treat a COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, a drug commonly used as a livestock dewormer that is not currently approved by the FDA for treatment with COVID-19.

Judge Gregory Howard of the Butler County Common Pleas wrote that doctors treating 51-year-old Jeffery Smith at a hospital in West Chester "shall immediately administer Ivermectin" to Smith, according to court documents. Smith will receive 30mg of the drug for three weeks.

The case was brought to court by Smith's wife and guardian, Julie, after Smith was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Ivermectin has grown in popularity as a treatment for COVID-19 despite the Food and Drug Administration warning against taking the drug.

"Taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm," the FDA wrote.

The FDA has approved the drug to be used in patients with intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, two conditions caused by parasitic worms, as well as head lice. However, the administration has not approved the drug as a treatment for COVID-19, a viral disease.

"Animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which can weigh a lot more than we do—a ton or more," the FDA wrote. "Such high doses can be highly toxic in humans."

On Thursday, the CDC reported that it is seeing a rise in the sale of the drug, as well as increased calls to poison control centers in connection with Ivermectin overdoses.

This story was originally published by Zach McAuliffe on Scripps station WCPO in Cincinnati.