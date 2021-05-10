Watch
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12 to 15-year-olds

Posted at 5:19 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 17:23:00-04

The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to allow the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in teens as young as 12.

The two-dose vaccine had been authorized for those as young as 16. After clinical trials and research in those age 12 to 15, the pharmaceutical company asked the FDA to expand their emergency use authorization to allow the vaccine to be used in younger teens.

Monday morning the agency granted the request.

“Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic," said said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.

Adolescents between 12 and 15 will receive the Pfizer two-dose COVID-19 vaccine the same way those 16 and older do now; the shots will be given three weeks apart with the same dosage.

