Japan to widen virus emergency after record spike amid Games

AP Photo/Kantaro Komiya
Posted at 1:41 AM, Jul 30, 2021
Japan is set to expand the coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo to neighboring areas and the western city of Osaka in the wake of a record-breaking surge in infections while the capital hosts the Olympics.

A government panel approved the plan putting Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba, as well as Osaka, under the state of emergency from Monday until Aug. 31.

The measures already in place in Tokyo and the southern island of Okinawa will be extended until the end of August.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is scheduled to officially announce the measures later Friday.

Tokyo has reported a record rise in cases for three days in a row, including 3,865 on Thursday. The cases have doubled since last week.

