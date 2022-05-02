Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

NYC sees rise in COVID-19 cases, may bring back restrictions

New York City
Ted Shaffrey/AP
Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
New York City
Posted at 11:00 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 11:00:37-04

NEW YORK — New York City is now in a yellow, or medium, COVID-19 risk level as cases rise.

The city is seeing about 2,500 new daily cases; up from the 600 daily average in March.

However, hospitalizations and deaths still remain low.

The rise in infections is blamed on the omicron variant, which is highly contagious.

According to public health data, Manhattan and Staten Island have the highest infection rates.

Mayor Eric Adams is now looking at whether the city should bring back public health restrictions.

If COVID-19 cases do reach high levels, New York City will need to consider requiring face masks indoors.

New Yorkers are currently recommended to wear masks in public indoor settings.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub