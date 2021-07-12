Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP, File
PFIZER.jpeg
Posted at 2:38 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 02:38:23-04

Pfizer says it plans to meet Monday with top U.S. health officials to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser is acknowledging that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed in the coming months.

Last week, Pfizer asserted that booster shots would be needed within 12 months, drawing a rebuttal from U.S. health officials saying booster shots were not needed “at this time.”

While Dr. Anthony Fauci isn't ruling out the possibility, he says it's too soon for the government to recommend another shot.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub