Target is the latest retailer to ease mask requirements

Target on Monday became the latest large retailer to drop its mask mandate for many customers.

In a press release, the store said it would no longer require fully-vaccinated customers or employees to continue to wear masks or face coverings. The rule will remain in place at stores where masks are still required by local ordinances.

“Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores,” Target said in its statement.

Target is following in the footsteps of other large retailers who made similar announcements late last week.

Trader Joe's became the first major retailer to drop its indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers.

In an update on its COVID-19 page, the grocery store said Friday that they "encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping."

Walmart announced Friday that fully vaccinated workers and customers do not have to wear a mask if they are fully vaccinated.

Costco also announced on Friday that members and guests who are fully vaccinated could enter a Costco without a mask or face shield if their state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate.

In states where there is a mask mandate, Costco said they "will follow the state or local regulations and continue to require members and guests to wear a face mask or face shield."

The grocery chain Publix announced Friday evening that masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated customers or employees starting Saturday.

The new policies were announced after the CDC said on Thursday that fully vaccinated people at least two weeks removed from their final dose could safely return to most activities without the use of masks or social distancing.

The CDC says those who are not yet fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks and social distance.