Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again

Melissa Syverson/AP
This July 27, 2021, photo provided by Melissa Syverson shows West Melbourne resident Kristen McMullen, 30, feeding her newborn daughter, Summer, at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Fla. Kristen only got to hold Summer for a few moments after giving birth via emergency C-section. The mother, who had COVID-19, was then taken to the ICU, where her condition worsened. She died on Aug. 6, 2021, 10 days after her little girl was born. (Melissa Syverson via AP)
MIAMI (AP) — As coronavirus infections rise among young Americans, so too have deaths in a population once thought to be largely shielded from the worst of the pandemic.

It marks a sharp contrast to the elderly and frail, many living in nursing homes, who succumbed to the virus a year ago before states made seniors a priority to get inoculated first.

It's still not clear whether the delta variant leads to more severe illness in younger people but health experts say one thing is certain: The more contagious strain is causing more cases among people age 50 and under.

Most of those who have died were unvaccinated.

