Costco shuts down its online photo center

Costco is no longer taking orders through its online photo center. The company is now linking customers over to Shutterfly.

Costco members can still get discounted pricing, but will no longer be dealing with Costco directly. Shutterfly says Costco members will get 51% off purchases and free shopping on orders of $49 or more when they connect their accounts.

Services on CostcoPhotoCenter.com were shut down on Jan. 27. Costco did not give a specific reason for getting out of the photo business, only stating that Shutterfly is an "industry leader" that will offer photo services at a "Costco member value."

In addition, CostcoBusinessPrinting.com and CostcoDVD.com were shut down on Jan. 27.

Members who had photos stored with Costco can transfer those images to Shutterfly, the company said.

Costco has slowly been cutting all ties to the photo business. In 2021, the company announced it was closing all photo departments inside Costco stores.