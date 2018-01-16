Councilman and reserve sheriff's deputy in Indiana under fire for social media post

FRANKLIN, Ind. -- A Franklin County (Ind.) Councilman and reserve Johnson County Sheriff's deputy is under investigation over a post he shared on Facebook.

The post shared by Franklin Councilman Joseph Ault in question made reference to the offensive comment reportedly made by President Trump in a meeting about immigration.

Franklin Mayor Steve Barnett said he was surprised and disappointed when he saw the post on Ault's Facebook page.

"I think at first I was just like I am now - disappointed in the comments and the thoughts," said Mayor Barnett.

The Facebook post says "We bring s***hole people from s***hole countries because Democrats need s***hole voters so they can turn America into a s***hole" and then asked - Do you agree?

"I talked with councilman Ault," said Mayor Barnett. "I told him I didn't agree with it and hoped that he would take it down."

Mayor Barnett said Ault seemed remorseful about the post and eventually took it down, but he has a clear stance on what it said.

"You shouldn't be an elected official if you really believe those thoughts," said Mayor Barnett. "Either side."

Ault has also served as a reserve deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office for more than 20 years.

In a statement to Indianapolis-based WRTV, Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox said his agency will conduct an investigation into the posting. Sheriff Cox said he will make the final determination about Ault's status as a reserve deputy.

WRTV has made several attempts to reach Ault for a statement but he has not returned our calls.

The next Franklin City Council meeting is Monday, January 22.