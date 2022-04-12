Couple in Hawaii drop restraining order against actor Ezra Miller

A Hawaii couple have dropped their petition for a temporary restraining order against actor Ezra Miller, known for playing "The Flash" in "Justice League" films.

According to court documents, a judge dismissed the case on Monday after the couple requested the dismissal. The couple's lawyer is declining to comment on why they no longer want to pursue the petition that accused Miller of bursting into their bedroom and threatening them in the Big Island town of Hilo.

It's also the town where Miller was arrested for allegedly harassing patrons at a karaoke bar. Miller's attorney in Hilo declined to comment on Tuesday.

Hawaii Police Department Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said Tuesday that Miller was “uncooperative and refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct the sidewalk.”