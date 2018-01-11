NHL team cancels Stan Lee appearance amid sexual harassment allegations

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 4:12PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
The Arizona Coyotes of the National Hockey League have canceled Friday's scheduled ceremonial pregame puck drop by comic book icon Stan Lee following sexual misconduct allegations that arose earlier in the week.
Lee is the co-creator of Spider-Man, X-Men, The Hulk and numerous other comic books. He was scheduled to be in the Valley for the ACE Comicon event that will take place at Gila River Arena from Saturday-Monday.
