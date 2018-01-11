NHL team cancels Stan Lee appearance amid sexual harassment allegations

The Arizona Coyotes of the National Hockey League have canceled Friday's scheduled ceremonial pregame puck drop by comic book icon Stan Lee following sexual misconduct allegations that arose earlier in the week.

The 95-year-old Lee was set to drop the puck before Friday night's game between the Coyotes and Edmonton Oilers at Gila River Arena in Glendale. But on Tuesday, a report surfaced that Lee had sexually harassed multiple nurses who cared for him at his home. Lee has denied the allegations.

Lee is the co-creator of Spider-Man, X-Men, The Hulk and numerous other comic books. He was scheduled to be in the Valley for the ACE Comicon event that will take place at Gila River Arena from Saturday-Monday.