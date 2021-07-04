Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Demolition specialists carefully bored holes to insert explosive charges into the precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building that will come down to open up new areas for rescue teams to search.

A top Miami-Dade fire official said 80% of the drilling work was complete and the remaining structure could come down as soon as Sunday night. The timing was still not set.

Structural concerns about the building prompted the stoppage of search and rescue efforts for more than 12 hours on Thursday.

The tower partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24.

Earlier on Saturday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Lavine Cava confirmed that two more bodies were pulled from the debris overnight Friday into Saturday. The additional victims bring the death toll to 24, and another 126 who are presumed to be in the building at the time it crumbled are still missing.

Eighteen of the 24 people killed in the collapse have been identified. They are:

Hilda Noriega, 92

Antonio Lozano, 83

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Magaly Elena Delgado, 80

Gladys Lozano, 79

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69

Frank Kleiman, 55

Staci Dawn Fang, 54

Manuel LaFont, 54

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Michael David Altman, 50

Anna Ortiz, 46

Anaely Rodriguez, 42

Luis Bermudez, 26

Andreas Giannitsopoulous, 21

Lucia Guara, 10

Emma Guara, 4

Officials have also confirmed that the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter was also among those killed in the collapse.