Crowds line up to see Billy Graham's funeral motorcade bring his casket from Asheville to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WGHP) -- Crowds lined up to see Billy Graham’s funeral motorcade bring his casket from Asheville to Charlotte on Saturday.

The motorcade left Asheville at about 11 a.m. and brought his casket to the Billy Graham Library shortly before 3 p.m.

Graham, an evangelical minister and spiritual confidant to American presidents, died at the age of 99 on Wednesday.

Graham “spread the gospel in 185 countries during his 99 years on Earth, touching the lives of many and forever changing the course of the world’s spiritual health,” according to a statement by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Graham’s private funeral will be held on Friday, March 2 at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About 2,300 guests have been invited, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and every living former president.

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association confirmed that George W. Bush and his wife Laura will attend the repose on Monday, but not the funeral. The organization couldn’t confirm if any other former presidents, President Trump or Vice President are attending any events next week.

Graham will lie in repose in his childhood home, which was moved to Charlotte several years ago, on Monday, February 26 and Tuesday, February 27. The public will be invited to pay respects from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both days.

The minister will be buried next to his wife, Ruth, on the property. His coffin, a plain, pine casket, was built by inmates at the Louisiana state prison.