Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

MIAMI (AP) — A cruise ship with hundreds of passengers has diverted to the Bahamas after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over $4 million in unpaid fuel.

Passengers were taken by ferry to Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. One said it felt like they were "abducted by luxurious pirates."

The Crystal Symphony was scheduled to dock Saturday in Miami.

However, a federal judge there issued an arrest warrant for the ship.

Crystal Symphony is one of the ships of the luxury cruise line Crystal Cruises.

Cruise trackers show the ship currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini.

According to the Associated Press, on Sunday, an unknown number of passengers were taken by ferry to Fort Lauderdale, which according to a spokesperson was “uncomfortable due to inclement weather."

It's not known exactly how many passengers are on the ship, with some media outlets reporting anywhere from 300 to 700 passengers, the AP reported.

The ship can carry up to 848 passengers.