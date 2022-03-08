Daylight saving time is back: Clocks 'spring forward' this Sunday

Daylight saving time returns this weekend.

On Sunday, Americans lose one hour of sleep but gain an hour of evening light when clocks "spring forward" an hour, starting at 2 a.m. local time.

According to the Department of Transportation, the purpose of daylight saving time is that it saves energy, saves lives and prevents traffic injuries, and reduces crime.

Several states and territories in the U.S. do not observe it, including the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Guam, Arizona, and Hawaii.

According to Time and Date, daylight saving time originated in Germany on April 30, 1916.

In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt enacted year-round daylight saving time in the United States.

Clocks will "fall back" when daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6 at 2 a.m.