Death penalty possible in Vegas boy's body-in-freezer case

A prosecutor said the death penalty will be considered in the case of a Las Vegas man accused of kidnapping and killing a 4-year-old boy and hiding the body in a freezer while keeping the boy's mother captive.

A state court judge on Friday postponed Brandon Lee Toseland's arraignment on 10 charges including murder, kidnapping and child abuse in the death of the boy and domestic battery against the child's mother.

PREVIOUS: State says Brandon Toseland went to 'incredible lengths' to hide death of boy found in freezer

Toseland has been jailed without bail since his arrest on Feb. 22, after the boy's 7-year-old sister gave her teacher notes saying her mother was being held captive and thought the girl's brother was dead at Toseland's house.

Defense attorney Augustus Claus said Toseland will plead not guilty.

For continuing coverage of this case, visit ktnv.com/ChildHomicide.

This story was originally published by Ken Ritter of KTNV in Las Vegas, Nevada.