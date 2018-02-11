Disneyland raises price on tickets, annual passes

Zac Self
12:29 PM, Feb 11, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Starting Sunday, Disneyland raised prices for most of their admission tickets and all annual passes.

According to the Orange County Register, on days predicted to be most crowded or “peak days” one-day, one-park tickets are up from $124 to $135.

The price of the one-day parkhopper ticket on peak days also increased from $174 to $185.

Similarly, annual passholders can expect to pay more for their coveted tickets. 

Most annual passes will increase by at least $100 with the exception of the Southern California Select Passport that will only be increasing by $30 to $369.

In a statement, a Disney spokesperson said the increase is partially in anticipation of the opening of a Star Wars-themed land in 2019. 

“We will be reshaping our Annual Pass program to better manage the guest experience throughout the year, which will help all Disneyland Resort guests have a great visit, particularly as we look forward to the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019," said Disneyland Resort spokesperson Suzi Brown. 

Check the price chart below for all the new Disneyland ticket prices: 

Ticket type

2017 price

2018 price

Value: 1-day, 1-park

$97

$97

Value: 1-day parkhopper

$157

$147

Regular: 1-day, 1-park

$110

$117

Regular: 1-day parkhopper

$165

$167

Peak: 1-day, 1 park

$124

$135

Peak 1-day parkhopper

$174

$185

Signature Plus Annual Passport

$1049

$1149

Signature Annual Passport

$849

$999

Deluxe Annual Passport

$619

$729

So Cal Annual Passport (on hiatus – only renewals)

$469

$549

Select Annual Passport

$339

$369

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top