Donald Trump Jr. called for jury duty, TMZ says

President Donald Trump's son has been called for jury duty in Manhattan, TMZ reports.
Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, reported to a jury pool room in the New York County Criminal Court building today, Feb. 28. Secret Service was surrounding the building, TMZ says.
The courthouse reportedly had a big line to enter it, possibly from increased security.
