Downtown San Diego: Multiple people shot after gunfire erupts near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating multiple shootings that erupted in downtown San Diego Monday night.

The gunfire was reported around 11 p.m. at several locations in the East Village neighborhood, about three blocks east of Petco Park's tailgate parking lot.

A crew for Scripps station KGTV in San Diego was at the scene of one shooting at 15th Street and Island Avenue where several victims were being loaded into ambulances.

Two other people suffering gunshot wounds were located near Market Street.

No further information about the victims is available at this time.

A witness told KGTV that he heard about a dozen gunshots coming from different locations and two vehicles speeding from the scene.

It is unknown at this time if there are any other victims.

San Diego Police Department Gang units are also on scene.

The shooting happened not long after the San Diego Padres wrapped up their game against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park.