Dream helps man win hundreds of thousands of dollars in a lottery game

A lottery winner says that a dream helped the retiree win a game that set him up to reach his financial goals.

Alonzo Coleman recently won $250,000 in the Virginia Lottery’s Bank a Million game using numbers that he says came to him while he was sleeping according to Virginia Lottery officials.

“It was hard to believe!” he said. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!”

Virginia Lottery Virginia Lottery winner Alonzo Coleman

"Since he split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket, he had four sets of numbers," a Virginia Lottery spokesperson wrote. "Using that 'Play Your Way' feature, he won $250,000 on one of his sets of numbers."

Coleman bought the winning ticket in Henrico, Virginia.

In case you were wondering, the winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball was 19.

This story was originally published by WTVR in Richmond, Virginia.