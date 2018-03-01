Drone video records surfer, sharks sharing the ocean off Florida coast

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Beautiful drone video recorded on the Treasure Coast shows surfers and sharks sharing the surf on a sunny Florida day.

RELATED: More shark stories

Video uploaded to YouTube by "HYDROPHILIK" on Feb. 26 shows footage of sharks very close to surfers near the Fort Pierce Inlet.

At one point in the video, a surfer falls down and appears to have landed on top of one of the sharks -- or at least very close to it.

Shark experts say just offshore right now it's a "shark super-highway" where thousands of sharks are on the move this time of year.